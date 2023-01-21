Bethune-Cookman speaks out on Ed Reed decision

By

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University has announced that it has decided not to proceed with contract negotiations with Ed Reed to become the next head football coach at B-CU.



After undergoing a detailed assessment and review of the state of our football program, we have determined that it is in the best interest of our university, athletics program, and football student-athletes to reopen the search and identify the next leader of Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Football.



While we appreciate the initial interest in our football program displayed by Mr. Reed during the course of recent weeks, we are also mindful of the qualities and attributes that must be exhibited by our institutional personnel during what have been uniquely challenging times for our campus as we recover from the impact of two hurricanes during this past fall semester.







Bethune-Cookman University was founded with core guiding principles centered around integrity, accountability, and mutual respect for others. These guiding principles have and will continue to weigh heavily on all decisions made that impact our university.



We remain steadfast and committed to building a championship caliber football program that excels on the field, inside the classroom and within our local community.



Our university community has placed the upmost trust and faith in us to continue to advance our institution and we will continue to strive to live up to the high standards that have been set for all individuals affiliated with our illustrious university.



A national search to fill the football head coach position at B-CU has resumed as the university seeks to identify a permanent replacement in the coming days.

