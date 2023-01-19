By

ORANGEBURG, SC – The Claflin Panthers (13-3, 5-3 CIAA) got back to their winning ways, Wednesday when the team took an impressive 69-58 win over the Winston-Salem State Rams (12-5, 4-4 CIAA). The Panthers took control of the game early and never looked back when the team pulled away for the win.



The Panthers took the win behind a scorching hot shooting performance. As a team, the Panthers shot 47.5% (28-of-590 from the floor while forcing the Rams to shoot just 34.4% (21-of-61). Claflin senior guard Allen Hatchett led the way for the team with 19 points in the game. Senior forward Shyim Cunningham added 11 points.

Winston-Salem State was led by freshman KC Shaw, who scored 14 points on six-for-eight shooting.

Winston-Salem State freshman K.C. Shaw dunks against Clark Atlanta.





The win snaps a two-game skid for the Panthers and moves the team to 1-1 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division play. The Panthers also improve to 13-3 overall and 5-3 in CIAA play. The team will return to action, Saturday, when they head to Raleigh, North Carolina to take on the Saint Augustine’s Falcons.

For more information on Panthers basketball, contact the Claflin University Office of Athletics Media Relations at (803) 535-5548 or log on to www.athletics.claflin.edu.



Claflin takes care of Winston-Salem State at home