VIEW ALL SCORES
NC A&T Kam Woods
Colonial Athletic Association

North Carolina A&T defeats Hampton behind Woods’ 27-points

Kam Woods was cooking with hot grease and Hampton got burnt in an all-HBCU CAA matchup.
Posted on

North Carolina A&T gave Hampton its ninth consecutive loss in a 79-67 contest at Convocation Center on Monday night. A&T went into halftime with a 42-30 lead and was able to hold off their fellow Colonial Athletic Association newbies for the final 20 minutes.

Kam Woods scored 27 points to lead the way for NC A&T. It wasn’t just Woods though, the Aggies’ offense was humming on all cylinders, shooting 49 percent from the field. That offensive output included 7-of-20 shooting from beyond the arc and 14-of-24 shooting on free throws.

Demetric Horton scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Marcus Watson added 16 points.

NC A&T Demetric Horton
North Carolina A&T guard Demetric Horton, Jr. had 12 points and 10 rebounds against Hampton.

“We have been harping to the guys for a while now that we need to get off to a fast start,” interim head coach Phillip Shumpert . said after the game. “Our guys finally got off to a big-time start in the first half. They did a great job executing the game plan and a tremendous job on the defensive end. But overall, it was really good to see us get off to a good start from the jump.”

HU was led by Jordan Nesbitt, who put up 18 points. The Pirates shot 21-of-66 from the field and 6-of-22 from behind the arc. That contributed to their average of 0.99 points per possession and 44% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on Jan. 20. North Carolina A&T takes on Towson, while Hampton squares off with Drexel. The Aggies will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Pirates hope for a rebound performance on the road.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

North Carolina A&T defeats Hampton behind Woods’ 27-points
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

313
2022-2023 Basketball

Alcorn and Texas Southern battle in overtime thriller
739
Basketball

Basketball Hall of Fame has multiple HBCU nominees
Lebron James FAMU Lebron James FAMU
234
FAMU

Lebron James says FAMU over everything
549
2022-2023 Basketball

Jackson State WBB falls to Prairie View on the road
Robert Osbourne Robert Osbourne
421
CIAA

Virginia Union hands Virginia State first CIAA loss
To Top
X