Lebron James says FAMU over everything

Lebron James makes a bit of history on Sunday night in his exclusive FAMU sneakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night but it was a win for Florida A&M University. Lebron James wore a sleek FAMU colorway of his signature shoe during the game that caught fire on social media.

James was wearing his Nike ‘LeBron XX Florida A&M’ Player Exclusive sneaker.

It was his words however that carried the real weight.

“FAM over everything,” James said into the camera during pregame.

The 38 year old superstar did his part nearly scoring a triple double in the 113-112 loss to Philadelphia. James finished with 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

He also made history along the way in his exclusive FAMU kicks. Lebron James became just the second person in NBA history to score at least 38,000 career points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He is 363 points shy of breaking the all-time scoring record in the NBA.

Florida A&M’s athletic programs have been outfitted in LeBron James uniforms, apparel and footwear since 2021. It was announced then as a part of a partnership with Nike that will run for six years.

