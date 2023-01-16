By

Florida A&M (FAMU) broke its streak of seven consecutive losses, defeating Mississippi Valley State University in a 69-53 rout on Monday afternoon at Al Lawson Center. The Lady Rattlers had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 27 points.

RATTLERS WIN!



FAMU gets its first SWAC win of the season. Dylan Horton had a team-high 19 points followed by Mide Oriyomi with 18. #FAMU | #Rattlers | #PACE pic.twitter.com/wIiNGv3hz1 — Florida A&M Women’s Basketball 🏀 (@FAMU_WBB) January 16, 2023

Dylan Horton scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for FAMU. As a team, the Lady Rattlers shot 37% from the field, 29% from behind the arc, and 70% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.85 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Krisen Hunt recorded 10 points and six rebounds to lead the way for MVSU against FAMU. As a team, the Devilettes shot 16-of-45 from the field and 4-of-13 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.65 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on Jan. 21. FAMU visits Alcorn State, while Mississippi Valley State University faces a Grambling State squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Lady Rattlers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Devilettes will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Horton’s 19-points lead FAMU past Mississippi Valley