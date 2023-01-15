By

Hampton gave UNCW their sixth consecutive loss in a 38-34 contest at Hampton University Convocation Center on Sunday afternoon.

Dlayla Chakolis scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the way for HU. As a whole, the Lady Pirates were less than impressive on the offensive side of the ball, scoring just 0.58 points per possession on 22% shooting from the field. Their shooting woes were alleviated by a relentless pursuit on the boards. Their 15 offensive rebounds led to nine big second-chance points.

Carrie Gross scored 11 points while Jayde Gamble added another eight to lead the way for UNCW. As a team, the Seahawks struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.51 points per possession on 25% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 0-of-10 from deep.

HU’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. Next the team will face William & Mary, who is coming off a win of its own, on Jan. 20. On the other side, UNCW fell to 3-13 with the loss. The team will look for redemption in its next game against Elon, who is struggling as of late. That game is on Jan. 21.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Hampton takes down UNCW in CAA showdown