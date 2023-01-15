Ed Reed says Deion Sanders ‘wasn’t wrong’ regarding HBCUs

By

Ed Reed hasn’t officially been hired at Bethune-Cookman, but he’s already taken up the Deion Sanders mantle of speaking on where he feels HBCUs are lacking.



The Pro Football Hall of Famer recently took to TikTok where he expressed frustration as he prepares to take over the B-CU program.

“I just pulled up the work. We’re going to try to help y’all too man. Because I know a lot of HBCUs need help. I’m just here to help here first,” Reed said in the video. “I see it all too clearly. All of our HBCUs need help. And they need help because of the people who’s running it. Broken mentalities out here. I’m going to leave you with that. I gotta get in the office.”



Reed’s thoughts seemed to mirror much of what Deion Sanders had to say about the financial struggles of HBCUs during his two-plus years at Jackson State.

“Prime was not wrong about what he was saying,” Reed said. “All y’all out there with y’all opinions full of crap. Don’t know [expletive], but needless to say.”

Bethune-Cookman announced in December that Ed Reed would be taking over the job. But he revealed that he isn’t working under contract yet — though he is working.

“I’ve been here for a week and a half and have done more than people that have been here in freaking years. And I’m not even hired yet. Damn shame.”

Sources have indicated over the past week that Reed was not happy with the conditions at B-CU after it was announced that he took the job. The video seemed to indicate that.



B-CU is a private HBCU located in Daytona Beach, Florida with an enrollment of less than four thousand students. It is one of only two private HBCUs that compete at the Division I level, along with Howard University.

