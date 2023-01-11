NC A&T pulls away to CAA win at Elon

By

NC A&T opened the second half on a 17-8 run to wipe out a 46-39 halftime deficit and pulled away late to score a hard-fought 80-71 CAA win on the road over Elon.

The Aggies (7-11, 2-3 CAA) turned up the intensity, particularly on the defensive end, in the second half. The run to open the second half featured a 3-pointer from reserve point guard Love Bettis that tied the game at 54 with 14:42 left.

Aggies withstand’s Elon’s run

Elon (2-15, 0-4) trailed by as much as seven, at 65-58 after a bucket in the paint by Marcus Watson before they clawed back. The Phoenix’s Zac Ervin canned a 3 with 6:26 left to cap a 7-0 Elon run and tie the game at 65. After the team’s exchanged inside baskets, the Aggies started to pull away.

Watson canned a long 3-pointer and then got a steal for a breakaway dunk to put the Aggies up 72-67. They closed on a 8-4 run for the final margin.

Watson bounced back from back-to-back subpar games to lead the Aggies with 20 points and added 8 rebounds. Reserve forward Duncan Powell had 14 points and nine boards. Aggie scoring leader Kam Woods (18.6 ppg.) was held to 14 but led the Aggies with five assists. Austin Johnson led the Aggies to a 49-34 edge off the boards with 12 rebounds. Demetric Horton had nine points as he canned 3 of 3 from long range.

NC A&T back in CAA action Saturday

The Aggies continue CAA play at home Saturday (Jan. 14, 2 p.m.) vs. Stony Brook and then hit the road Monday (Jan. 16) to face former MEAC rival Hampton.

