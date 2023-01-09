Pine-Bluff standout Mark Evans II invited to NFL Combine

Courtesy of UAPB Athletics
Pine Bluff, AR.- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offensive lineman Mark Evans II has accepted an invite to the NFL scouting combine, the graduate offensive lineman announced this week on social media.
The invitation-only event brings about 300 of the top football prospects in the nation to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for a week of drills and a chance to improve their NFL draft stock. Evans is the first player to be invited to the combine since OL Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins) in 2013. The combine will take place from February 28 through March 6 and will be televised live on the NFL Network.
Football Championship Subdivision ranks Evans as one of the top (FCS) linemen in the country, named one of the top HBCU draft picks for the upcoming selection, and on the radar of several NFL teams’ draft boards.
Mark Evans II burst into the national spotlight for his fundamental, quick hands, toughness, long-range athletic ability, and footwork.
The 6-foot-4, 295-St. Louis, MO. native has been compared to former UAPB tackle Armstead, who started in 9 out of 11 games this season at the left tackle position for the Golden Lions.
Mark Evans II 521 snaps: 93% overall grade, with only two sacks the entire season. He played a significant role in UAPB running back (Kayvon Britten) rank (17th FCS /2nd SWAC), averaging 5.0 yards per carry (5th FCS/1st SWAC) in rushing touchdowns with 16.
The former Golden Lions team captain was recently invited to the East and West Shrine Bowl, named first-team Stats Perform FCS All-American and Bluebloods FCS All-American Team.
Evans was also named to the Phil Steele FCS All-Conference Teams, Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List, Walton Payton Award Watch List, Stats Perform FCS All-America Third Team, BoxToRow Preseason HBCU All-America First Team, and East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 list. He’s also a four-time First Team (SWAC) All-Conference, three-time HBCU Boxtorow All-America, Boxtorow All-America Honoree, HBCU Classic All-American, and Rated top-10 HBCU player by Pro Football Network.