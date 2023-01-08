Prairie View A&M beats Mississippi Valley behind 22 from Gambrell

By

Prairie View A&M gave Mississippi Valley State University their 12th consecutive loss in a 67-60 contest at Harrison HPER Complex on Saturday evening. The Panthers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 31-28 lead. They then continued to outscore the Delta Devils 36-32 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Jeremiah Gambrell led the way for Prairie View A&M, putting up 22 points to go along with eight boards. As a team, the Panthers shot 46% from the field, 50% from behind the arc, and 76% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.99 points per possession on 56% true shooting.

Rayquan Brown led the way for MVSU, scoring 16 points against Prairie View A&M. The Delta Devils shot 19-of-50 from the field and 2-of-17 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Mississippi Valley State University only mustered 0.88 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on Jan. 10. Prairie View A&M takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while Mississippi Valley State University faces Texas Southern at home. The Panthers will look to continue their road success. On the other side, the Delta Devils will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

