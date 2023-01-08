VIEW ALL SCORES
Grambling secures another SWAC win over Bethune-Cookman

Even when they missed, the Tigers always seemed to have someone around to clean it up, scoring 18 second-chance points on 9 offensive rebounds.
Grambling took care of Southwestern Athletic Conference foe Bethune-Cookman, by a score of 76-70 on Saturday evening. The Tigers went into halftime with a 12-point lead. Despite being outscored 38-32 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Wildcats and hold on for the win.

Shawndarius Cowart led the way for Grambling State, putting up 19 points. Cowart was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Tigers. The team shot 53% from the field while scoring 1.09 points per possession. Even when they missed, the team always seemed to have someone around to clean it up, scoring 18 second-chance points on 9 offensive rebounds.

Offense wasn’t the issue for the Wildcats against Grambling. They shot 45% from field, scoring a healthy 1.06 points per possession. Marcus Garrett led the way, putting up 22 points. It wasn’t enough though, as Bethune-Cookman was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Tigers.

Grambling

Both teams face their next test on Jan. 10. Grambling State hosts Florida A&M, while Bethune-Cookman squares off with Southern. The Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Wildcats will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

