By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Coppin State broke its streak of three consecutive losses, defeating South Carolina State in an 85-73 contest on Saturday evening at its Physical Education Complex. The Eagles got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 36-33 lead. They then continued to outscore the Bulldogs 49-40 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Sam Sessoms scored 26 points to lead the way for Coppin State As a team, the Eagles shot 50% from the field, 48% from behind the arc, and 74% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.03 points per possession on 64% true shooting.

Lesown Hallums led the way for SC State, scoring 17 points. The Bulldogs shot 26-of-72 from the field and 3-of-21 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. South Carolina State only mustered 0.88 points per possession on 43% true shooting.

Coppin State grabbed its first conference win of the year. Next the team will face North Carolina Central, who is coming off a win of its own, on Jan. 10. On the other side, SC State suffered its first loss in conference play this season. The Bulldogs’ next game is on Jan. 7. It won’t be easy as their opponent Morgan State is coming off a win.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Coppin State defeats SC State behind Sam Sessoms big game