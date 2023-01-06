Buzzer-beater lifts Fayetteville State Over Lincoln in CIAA

By

Courtesy of Fayetteville State Athletics

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, PA — Darryl Myers knocked down a buzzer-beating layup with only four seconds left in the game to lead the Fayetteville State men’s basketball team past the Lincoln (PA) Lions 65-64 on the road Thursday.

The Broncos (8-8, 3-1 CIAA) had three players score in double figures, led by Tyler Foster , who had 21 points and six rebounds. Myers added a double-double off of the bench with 14 points and 14 rebounds and Kaleb Coleman chipped in as well with 10 points.

Myers also pulled down nine offensive rebounds to lead the Fayetteville State offense which grabbed 21 boards and turned them into 22 second-chance points.

Fayetteville State forced 15 Lincoln (PA) turnovers while committing 14 themselves in Thursday’s game. The Broncos turned those takeaways into 19 points on the other end of the floor. Cress Worthy’s two steals led the way for Fayetteville State. He also finished with six points, four assists, and seven rebounds.

How It Happened

FSU struggled out of the gate, falling behind 41-24 to Lincoln PA (6-8 overall, 1-3 CIAA) heading into halftime.

Fayetteville State narrowed its deficit to 53-56 to cap a 9-2 run, following Tyler Foster’s jumper in the paint with 5:30 left in the game. Lincoln (PA) would respond with an 8-2 run of its own to push its lead from three to nine (64-55) with 2:12 left on the clock. Darryl Myers didn’t give up on his shot with a second chance put-back to spark a 10-0 run that led to the victory with four seconds to go in the contest. During the close-out run, FSU made 6-for-6 free throws. Isaiah Ray blocked LUPA’s Korey Williams shot, with nine seconds left, which led to a Worthy defensive rebound and the winning layup.



FSU took care of business in the paint, recording 22 of its 41 points in the lane.

Lincoln (PA) also had three players score in double digits. Reggie Hudson led the game with 26 points and Bakir Cleveland landed 13. Korey Williams netted 11 and a team-high six rebounds.

Game Notes» Myers sunk a buzzer-beater with four seconds left.

» Darryl Myers notched a double-double for the Broncos with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

» Fayetteville State rallied from a 17-point 41-24 halftime deficit to pick up the win.

» The Fayetteville State bench made an impact by adding 44 points to its scoring output.

» Tyler Foster and Darryl Myers came off the bench to score 21 and 14 points, respectively.

» Fayetteville State had a 44-27 edge on the boards in the win.

» The Fayetteville State defense forced 15 turnovers.

» Fayetteville State cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 21 offensive boards in the game.

