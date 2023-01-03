VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Norfolk State WBB adds another win, rolling past Chicago State

Norfolk State gave Chicago State its 19th consecutive loss at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Tuesday evening.
Posted on

Norfolk State gave Chicago State its 19th consecutive loss in an 86-53 rout at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Tuesday evening. The Spartans had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 10-point lead and outscoring the Cougars 48-25 in the final 20 minutes.

Deja Francis scored 21 points while recording five assists to lead the way for Norfolk. As a team, the Spartans shot 46% from the field, 20% from behind the arc, and 67% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.04 points per possession on 52% true shooting.

Photo Courtesy of Norfolk State WBB Instagram (@norfolkstatewbb)

Janiah Newell scored 14 points while Ahlea Myers added another 12 to lead the way for Chicago State. As a team, the Cougars struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.64 points per possession on 30% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 4-of-18 from deep.

Norfolk showed once again that it is a dangerous team. A January 7 conference clash with University of Maryland Eastern Shore is the Norfolk’s next test. On the other side, this evening’s result was a letdown for Chicago State The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Central Michigan. Its next chance to turn things around is on January 26 at home against St. Francis (Illinois).

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Norfolk State WBB adds another win, rolling past Chicago State
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

374
North Carolina A&T

North Carolina A&T star Jazmin Harris named CAA POTW
250
2022-2023 Basketball

Prairie View A&M takes down Grambling State in SWAC play
434
2022-2023 Basketball

Jariyah Covington leads Jackson State past Alcorn State
242
Southern

Southern sneaks past Texas Southern in OT SWAC thriller
205
2022-2023 Basketball

Alabama State beats Miss. Valley behind Emmanuel’s 21 points
To Top
X