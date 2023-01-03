Howard women sweep MEAC awards

By

NORFOLK, Va. (January 7, 2023) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) unveiled its women’s basketball weekly honors where Howard University made a clean sweep. The team’s leading scorer Destiny Howell (Queens, NY) earned her second weekly honors this season while first year Nile Miller (Haddonfield, NJ) and junior Kaniyah Harris (Clifton, MD) earned their first recognitions. The announcement came Tuesday afternoon.

Howell won her second Player of the Week honor after posting a career-high 35 points in the Bison’s win over VCU. Howell broke her 34-point career high reached earlier this season in November in just 37 minutes. Going 13-for-20 from the floor and hitting nine of her 13 3-point attempts, Howell is the first MEAC player to hit nine 3-pointers in a game since Howard’s Jayla Thornton in 2019. Howell also grabbed three rebounds while dishing out an assist.

First-year Nile Miller grabbed a team- and career-high seven rebounds against VCU while adding four points, a block, and a steal to her stats.

Junior Kaniyah Harris grabbed six rebounds – including five on the defensive end – in Howard’s 79-67 victory over VCU. The Maryland native also posted two blocks and grabbed a steal in the defeat. Harris highlighted the night with a career-high 13 assists, falling one point shy of a double-double.

Howard opens conference play Saturday, January 7th as they host Delaware State at 2 p.m. inside The Burr. Live stats will be available.For more information, visit the Bison Athletics website at www.HUBison.comand/or the MEAC website at www.MEACSports.com.

