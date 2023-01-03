Florida A&M names new head softball coach

By

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M Athletics Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith announces Camise Patterson as the sixth head coach of the Rattlers softball program.

“We are happy to announce Camise Patterson as our new softball head coach,” said Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith. “Coach Patterson is a very intelligent person who has prepared herself for this opportunity. She is energetic and poised to build on this storied program’s great legacy. She is committed to developing our student-athletes and creating a championship atmosphere.”

“First and foremost, I want to thank God, this is an opportunity that many would love to have, and without Him, this would not be possible,” said Head Coach Camise Patterson. “Thank you to the administration, the hiring committee, the players, and all who were involved for trusting me to be the person to continue to lead this program. Big shoutout to everyone who has been supportive in my pursuit of this dream; family, friends, coaches, and everyone else. The opportunity to lead a team of multi-talented young ladies is not something I take lightly, and I look forward to jumping right into my first season as the head coach. To the players: ONE TEAM, ONE DREAM! Let’s Go, Rattlers!”

Camise Patterson was elevated to head coach after serving as the interim head coach for the summer and fall of 2022. Patterson served on the 2021 and 2022 teams as the assistant coach and helped lead the Rattlers to the SWAC Tournament in their first season in the SWAC with a conference record of 12-12 and an impressive 9-5 home record. Patterson played a critical role in the development of shortstop Destiny Cuevas, who earned All-SWAC First Team honors.

Patterson was also part of legendary Coach Veronica Wiggins’ staff from 2016-18 as a volunteer assistant coach and was part of the 2016 MEAC Conference Championship team.

Patterson played and graduated from Campbell University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. Patterson played three seasons for the Camels and had a career-high and team-leading 12 home runs in her senior season.

