Bethune-Cookman takes down Florida A&M in SWAC hoops rivalry

Bethune-Cookman beats Florida A&M on the road in Tallahassee, Florida to give the Rattlers their fourth consecutive loss in a 67-59 contest. They went into halftime with a 29-20 lead and were able to hold off the Rattlers for the final 20 minutes.

Derrick Carter-Hollinger scored 14 points to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. As a team, the Wildcats shot 38% from the field, 41% from behind the arc, and 62% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.06 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

FAMU’s offense was led by Jordan Tillmon, who scored 19 points. The Rattlers shot 18-of-47 from the field and 3-of-12 from behind the arc. That contributed to their average of 0.96 points per possession and 50% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until Jan. 8. Bethune-Cookman visits Grambling State, while Florida A&M has a shot to rebound against a struggling Southern squad. The Wildcats will look to continue their road success. On the other side, the Rattlers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

