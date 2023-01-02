VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Alabama A&M takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff in SWAC showdown

Garrett Hicks scored 10 of his 19 points down the stretch to ignite the Bulldog victory.
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Alabama A&M broke its streak of three consecutive losses, defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a 66-59 thriller on Monday night at Elmore Gymnasium in Huntsville, Alabama. The Golden Lions went into halftime with a one-point lead, but the Bulldogs wouldn’t go down without a fight. They outscored the Golden Lions 38-30 in the second half to come out on top.

Garrett Hicks scored 19 points to lead the way for Alabama A&M. That performance included an impressive 10 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Alabama A&M’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 52% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.08 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 34% shooting and 0.69 points per possession in the first half.

Brahm Harris scored 12 points while Kylen Milton added another 11 to lead the way for UAPB. As a team, the Golden Lions struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.8 points per possession on 30% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 8-of-36 from deep.

Alabama A&M

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on Jan. 5. Alabama A&M catches Mississippi Valley State University after a loss in its last game, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff meets Alabama State in a conference showdown. The Bulldogs will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Golden Lions will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Alabama A&M takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff in SWAC showdown
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

68
2022-2023 Basketball

Alabama State beats Miss. Valley behind Emmanuel’s 21 points
671
2023 Football

James Houston sets NFL record in six games
76
Jackson State

Jackson State holds on to former four-star receiver
Tennessee State Marcus Fitzgerald Tennessee State Marcus Fitzgerald
205
2022-2023 Basketball

Tennessee State storms past OVC competitor Little Rock
75
2022-2023 Basketball

Bethune-Cookman blows out Florida A&M in SWAC WBB showdown
To Top
X