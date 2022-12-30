VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Bethune-Cookman struggles against Big Ten’s Illinois

Kevin Davis scored 13 points while Dylan Robertson added another 12 to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman.
Illinois gave Bethune-Cookman its fifth consecutive loss in an 85-52 rout at State Farm Center on Thursday night. The Fighting Illini had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 28-point lead and outscoring the Wildcats 38-33 in the final 20 minutes.

Dain Dainja led the way for Illinois, putting up 22 points to go along with six boards. As a whole, the Fighting Illini were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.09 points per possession on 49% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor in their success, 19 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Bethune-Cookman

Kevin Davis scored 13 points while Dylan Robertson added another 12 to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. As a team, the Wildcats struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.68 points per possession on 29% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 3-of-13 from deep.

Illinois’ record improved to 9-4 with the win. Next, the team will face Northwestern, who is coming off a win of its own, on Jan. 5. On the other side, this night’s result was a letdown for BCU. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against North Florida. The team will hit the road for its next chance at a win, a Jan. 3 visit to Florida A&M.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

