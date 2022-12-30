Bethune-Cookman struggles against Big Ten’s Illinois

By

Illinois gave Bethune-Cookman its fifth consecutive loss in an 85-52 rout at State Farm Center on Thursday night. The Fighting Illini had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 28-point lead and outscoring the Wildcats 38-33 in the final 20 minutes.

Dain Dainja led the way for Illinois, putting up 22 points to go along with six boards. As a whole, the Fighting Illini were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.09 points per possession on 49% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor in their success, 19 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Kevin Davis scored 13 points while Dylan Robertson added another 12 to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. As a team, the Wildcats struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.68 points per possession on 29% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 3-of-13 from deep.

Illinois’ record improved to 9-4 with the win. Next, the team will face Northwestern, who is coming off a win of its own, on Jan. 5. On the other side, this night’s result was a letdown for BCU. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against North Florida. The team will hit the road for its next chance at a win, a Jan. 3 visit to Florida A&M.

