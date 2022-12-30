VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Alabama A&M no match for Ohio State on the hardwood

The teams played a competitive first half, but the Buckeyes came out hot after the break, outscoring the Bulldogs 54-26 over the final 20 minutes.
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Ohio State gave Alabama A&M its third consecutive loss in a 90-59 rout at Value City Arena on Thursday afternoon. The teams played a competitive first half, but the Buckeyes came out hot after the break, outscoring the Bulldogs 54-26 over the final 20 minutes.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the way for Ohio St. Sensabaugh was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Buckeyes. The team shot 52% from the field while scoring 1.25 points per possession. That offensive output included 9-of-25 shooting from beyond the arc and 17-of-29 shooting on free throws.

Alabama A&M

AAMU was led by Garrett Hicks, who recorded 11 points and six boards. The Bulldogs went 24-of-62 from the field in this one, including 6-of-18 from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Alabama A&M only mustered 0.8 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Today’s win was the latest for Ohio St., who took down Maine in its last game. Next the team will face Northwestern, who is coming off a win of its own, on Jan. 2. On the other side, AAMU fell to 4-9 with the loss. Its next chance to turn things around is on Jan. 3 at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Alabama A&M no match for Ohio State on the hardwood
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

779
Mississippi Valley

Mississippi Valley State brings in alumnus to take over football
681
Bethune-Cookman

Ed Reed to take over as head coach at HBCU Bethune-Cookman
NCCU quarterback Davius Richard makes a catch NCCU quarterback Davius Richard makes a catch
629
Jackson State

HBCU football is ready for a playoff. Here’s why.
306
2022-2023 Basketball

North Carolina Central wbb falls on the road against Oregon State
461
Delaware State

MEAC women ADs dominate the conference heading into 2023
To Top
X