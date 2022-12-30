By

AAMU wbb defeated Central Arkansas by a score of 53-51 at Farris Center on Thursday afternoon. They went into halftime with a 28-26 lead and were able to hold off the Sugar Bears for the final 20 minutes.

Toni Grace scored 19 points to lead the way for Alabama A&M. That performance included an impressive 12 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. As a team, Alabama A&M shot 17-of-37 from the field and 14-of-16 from the line to put up an average of 0.97 points per possession.

Parris Atkins led the way for UCA, scoring 16 points. The Sugar Bears shot 18-of-50 from the field and 1-of-8 from behind the arc. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.92 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on Jan. 2. AAMU wbb takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while Central Arkansas squares off with Jacksonville St. The Bulldogs will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Sugar Bears will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

AAMU wbb edges Central Arkansas behind Toni Grace’s big night