2022-2023 Basketball

North Carolina Central wbb falls on the road against Oregon State

Jerni Kiaku led the way for North Carolina Central with 14 points, five assists, and five rebounds.

Oregon State wbb cruised to an 89-52 victory over North Carolina Central women’s basketball on Tuesday evening. The Beavers had the upper hand in this one, going into the half with an eight-point lead and outscoring the Eagles 54-25 in the final 20 minutes.

Raegan Beers scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the way for Oregon St. As a team, the Beavers shot 44% from the field, 26% from behind the arc, and 86% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.18 points per possession on 53% true shooting.

North Carolina Central
2022-23 NC Central Women’s Basketball vs Appalachian State http://www.nccueaglepride.com – Photo by: Kevin L. Dorsey

Jerni Kiaku led the way for North Carolina Central with 14 points, five assists, and five rebounds. As a team, the Eagles struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.67 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field.

Those numbers include 18-of-54 on two-pointers, 3-of-10 on three-pointers, and 7-of-11 on free throws.

Oregon State’s record improved to 8-4 with the win. A Dec. 31 conference clash with Southern California is the Beavers’ next test. On the other side, this evening’s result was a letdown for NCCU.

The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against North Carolina A&T. Its next chance to turn things around is on Jan. 4 at home against Virginia-Lynchburg.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

