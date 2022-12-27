VIEW ALL SCORES
Mississippi Valley State wbb no match for Texas Tech

Zakiya Mahoney scored 11 points while Zaria Harleaux added another 10 to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State.
Texas Tech gave Mississippi Valley State University its third consecutive loss in a 68-45 rout at United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday afternoon. The Red Raiders had the upper hand in this one, going into the half with a 17-point lead and outscoring the Devilettes 32-26 in the final 20 minutes.

Jasmine Shavers scored 12 points to lead the way for Texas Tech. As a team, the Red Raiders shot 39% from the field, 19% from behind the arc, and 69% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.93 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Zakiya Mahoney scored 11 points while Zaria Harleaux added another 10 to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State. As a team, the Devilettes struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.61 points per possession on 31% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Devilettes went a paltry 9-of-16 from the free throw line.

Texas Tech showed once again that it is a dangerous team. Next, the team will face Iowa St., who is coming off a win of its own, on Dec. 31. On the other side, MVSU’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. A conference clash with Alabama State on Jan. 2 is the Devilettes’ next action.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

