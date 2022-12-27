Livingstone College player passes away in an accident

By

Livingstone College is deeply saddened by the passing of one of its own.

Student-athlete Eric Henderson, a member of the Livingstone College Men’s Basketball Team, died tragically in a car accident on Dec. 26, 2022.

Mr. Henderson was a sophomore at Livingstone College, but a freshman on the basketball team, where he played the small forward position.

He was an honor’s student and lived in the Honors Residence Hall.

A native of Virginia Beach, Va., he was committed to the team and to Livingstone College.

“He wanted to be at Livingstone College. He took pride in being a Blue Bear,” said James Stinson, Livingstone Men’s Basketball head coach. “He was willing to sacrifice to make sure everyone else was OK. He was the ultimate student-athlete.”

“Our thoughts of comfort and peace during this difficult time is extended to Eric’s family, friends, teammates and college family,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

Eric was also the great-nephew of Livingstone’s faculty assembly president, the Rev. Dr. Johnnie P. Henderson.

“While it is difficult as a campus family to lose a fellow Blue Blue, we send our love to Eric’s family as they deal with this tragedy during the holidays,” Davis said.

“I understand Eric was well-mannered, a hard worker and always smiling and upbeat. May the memory of who he was bring some comfort to those who loved and knew him,” said Davis.

The Livingstone Men’s Basketball team is expected back to campus on Wednesday.

