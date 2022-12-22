VIEW ALL SCORES
Jackson State
2022 Football

National Signing Day: JSU Signs 14 In Early Signing Period

“They are a talented group of players whom I expect to make an immediate impact on our program.” – Jackson State head Coach TC Taylor
Posted on

Jackson State head football coach T.C. Taylor signs 14 players to the Tiger football program on National Signing Day.

National Signing Day Jackson State



“I’m excited to welcome these young men and their families to Tiger Nation,” said Taylor of the National Signing Day signees in his first season as head coach at Jackson State. “They are a talented group of players whom I expect to make an immediate impact on our program.”

PlayerPosHtWtHometownPrevious School
Shemar AllenOL6’5320Yazoo City, MSSouthwest Community College/ Yazoo City HS
Noah BoulieuLB6’2215Lancaster, TXLancaster High School
Javarian JenkinsLB6’3205Hattiesburg, MSJones Junior College
Isaiah KendallWR6’4180Newport, ARNewport High School
Seven McGeeATH5’9181Rochester, NYUniversity of Oregon
Bruce MitchellDB6’0180Lone Star, TXLone Star High School
Irv MulliganRB5’10205Beaufort, SCWofford University
Phillip ShortQB6’2215Madison, MSHolmes Community College/Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Tristen SionDB6’1170Tallahassee, FLRickards High School
Tim StewardDB5’9191Hazlehurst, MSTroy University
Allen WalkerLB6’2230Alpharetta, GALouisiana Tech University
Jace WardTE6’3220Carrolltown, GACarrolltown High School
Dequarious WhiteOL6’4333Lexington, MSHolmes Central High School
Mike WilliamsWR6’0160Natchez, MSNatchez High School
National Signing Day: JSU Signs 14 In Early Signing Period
