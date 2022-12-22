National Signing Day: JSU Signs 14 In Early Signing Period

By
Jackson State head football coach T.C. Taylor signs 14 players to the Tiger football program on National Signing Day.
“I’m excited to welcome these young men and their families to Tiger Nation,” said Taylor of the National Signing Day signees in his first season as head coach at Jackson State. “They are a talented group of players whom I expect to make an immediate impact on our program.”
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Hometown
|Previous School
|Shemar Allen
|OL
|6’5
|320
|Yazoo City, MS
|Southwest Community College/ Yazoo City HS
|Noah Boulieu
|LB
|6’2
|215
|Lancaster, TX
|Lancaster High School
|Javarian Jenkins
|LB
|6’3
|205
|Hattiesburg, MS
|Jones Junior College
|Isaiah Kendall
|WR
|6’4
|180
|Newport, AR
|Newport High School
|Seven McGee
|ATH
|5’9
|181
|Rochester, NY
|University of Oregon
|Bruce Mitchell
|DB
|6’0
|180
|Lone Star, TX
|Lone Star High School
|Irv Mulligan
|RB
|5’10
|205
|Beaufort, SC
|Wofford University
|Phillip Short
|QB
|6’2
|215
|Madison, MS
|Holmes Community College/Madison-Ridgeland Academy
|Tristen Sion
|DB
|6’1
|170
|Tallahassee, FL
|Rickards High School
|Tim Steward
|DB
|5’9
|191
|Hazlehurst, MS
|Troy University
|Allen Walker
|LB
|6’2
|230
|Alpharetta, GA
|Louisiana Tech University
|Jace Ward
|TE
|6’3
|220
|Carrolltown, GA
|Carrolltown High School
|Dequarious White
|OL
|6’4
|333
|Lexington, MS
|Holmes Central High School
|Mike Williams
|WR
|6’0
|160
|Natchez, MS
|Natchez High School