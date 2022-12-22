Tyler Macon, former SEC QB, headed to the SWAC

By

Tyler Macon, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 class, has found an HBCU home after leaving the SEC.

The former Missouri quarterback committed to Alcorn State on Day One of early signing period.



The East Saint Louis native was ranked as the 13th best dual-threat quarterback by both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com in the 2021 class after a stellar career at East St. Louis High School. He had offers from a wide range of Power Five programs — including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, UCLA and Vanderbilt, among others.



Macon chose to stay close to home, though, and play at Missouri in the SEC. He played sparingly as a freshman in 2021, completing nine of 17 pass attempts for 143 yards and a touchdown. His playing time went in reverse in 2022 as he didn’t attempt a single pass. He ultimately entered the transfer portal after the season.



At 5’11, 197 pounds, Tyler Macon has a similar height to former Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, who led the program to the 2019 title. Alcorn State has a history of producing some of the best quarterbacks in the SWAC under Fred McNair, who was a star quarterback himself at the school in the 1980s. ASU’s passing game left a bit to be desired this past season, so Macon could come in and make waves. If nothing else, he’ll raise the temperature in the quarterback room down in Lorman.

