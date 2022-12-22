National Signing Day: Norfolk State inks 10 on Day One

By

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State head football coach Dawson Odums announced on Wednesday the signing of 10 recruits to open his 2023 National Signing recruiting class.



The ten additions included three offensive linemen, two wide receivers, two cornerbacks, two safeties, and one linebacker.



“I really thought we addressed some needs,” Odums said. “I thought that was the main focus as a staff as we entered recruiting – focusing on our needs.”



Odums emphasized the importance of bringing in players that could make an immediate impact on the program.



“That’s really what this whole class was about, focusing on guys who wanted to be at Norfolk State and who really wanted to play and have an opportunity to play,” he said. “I think that’s a lost equation in football right now, finding guys that are ready and want to play.”



Here are the signees, ordered by position:

Cornerbacks:

Joshua Austin, 6-2, 190, Pinson, Ala./Alabama

Odums: “He’s going to provide us with great leadership, transferring in from the University of Alabama, he has the length and size we’ve been looking for. He’s going to have an opportunity to play.”



Ola Salimonu, 5-11, 185, Norcross, Ga./Dodge City Junior College

Odums: “I think Ola’s going to be really good for us in the back end, very aggressive individual.”



Safeties:

Jahiel Mitchell, 6-1, 190, Virginia Beach, Va./Cox HS

Kamaree Wells, 6-2, 195, Richmond, Va./Fork Union Military Academy

Odums: “Mitchell and Wells both have great size. We wanted to focus on that size and getting the right guys in this class together. I really think we did that with our secondary.”



Athletes:

Jamare Robinson, 6-2, 200, Kannapolis, N.C./A.L. Brown HS

Odums: “He’s an athlete, played many positions. He came from a historic program out of North Carolina and is going to do a fantastic job for us.”



Offensive Linemen

Stewart Harris, 6-3, 300, Pearland, Texas/Shadow Creek HS

Malcolm Kennion, 6-3, 310, Greensboro N.C./Dudley HS

Austin Pittman, 6-3, 312, Winsten-Salem, N.C./Mt. Tabor HS

Odums: “I’m really excited about the three individuals we signed from high school: Stewart Harris, Malcolm Kennion, and Austin Pittman. We’re broadening our horizons, looking for guys that gel together. You have to put guys together that really love what you’re doing and will buy into the process.”



Wide Receivers:

Jamarii Robinson, 6-3, 195, Randolph, Mass./Monroe College

Odums: “He’s gonna give us a really, really good length from the outside.”



Elyjah Mitchell, 6-2, 185, Brandywine, Md./Fork Union Military Academy

Odums: “I really think Elyjah and Jamarii are going to improve our length at that position. We also needed breakaway speed at the slot. That’s a position we had to focus on and got a chance to really hone in on and we got two fantastic guys.”



