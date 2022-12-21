Hofstra WBB defeats Delaware State behind Thomas’ performance

By

Hofstra gave Delaware State their fourth consecutive loss in a 59-52 contest at Memorial Hall on Sunday afternoon. The Pride got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 34-30 lead. They then continued to outscore the Hornets 25-22 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Brandy Thomas scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the way for Hofstra. As a team, the Pride shot 47% from the field, 40% from behind the arc, and 78% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.9 points per possession on 55% true shooting.

Photo Courtesy of Delaware State Athletics

Savannah Brooks led the way for Delaware State, scoring 16 points. The Hornets went 20-of-43 from the field in this one, including 4-of-10 from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Delaware State only mustered 0.81 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Hofstra’s record improved to 5-5 with the win. Its next contest is at home against New Orleans on December 22. On the other side, this afternoon’s result was a letdown for Delaware State. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against West Virginia. The Hornets’ next game is on December 21. It won’t be easy as their opponent Drexel is coming off a win.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

