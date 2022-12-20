North Carolina Central wins against Western Carolina

By

North Carolina Central defeated Western Carolina by a score of 74-66 at Liston B. Ramsey Center on Monday night. They went into halftime with a 40-28 lead and were able to hold off the Catamounts for the final 20 minutes.

Kimeira Burks led the way for North Carolina Central, putting up 23 points to go along with seven boards. As a whole, the Lady Eagles were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.05 points per possession on 50% shooting from the field. Free throws were another positive component of their night. They drew 22 fouls on the defense, which led to 18 points on 69% shooting from the charity stripe.

Photo Courtesy of Eastern Carolina Athletics

Western Carolina was led by Kyla Allison, who recorded 25 points and five boards. As a team, the Catamounts shot 24-of-60 from the field and 4-of-11 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.89 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

North Carolina Central’s record improved to 5-7 with the win. Its next contest is at home against North Carolina A&T on December 21. On the other side, Western Carolina’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Montreat. The team will look for redemption in its next game against North Carolina Wilmington, who is struggling as of late. That game is on December 22.

Post game with Head Coach Kiley Hill following late run against NC Central. pic.twitter.com/nhtg02JTFL — Western Carolina WBB (@CatamountWBB) December 20, 2022

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

