Alabama-Birmingham scores past Southern

Alabama-Birmingham gave Southern its third consecutive loss in a 92-66 rout at Bartow Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Blazers had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 34 points.

Jordan Walker led the way for Alabama-Birmingham, putting up 25 points and six assists. As a whole, the Blazers were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.11 points per possession on 44% shooting from the field. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 11-of-26 three-point attempts.

Photo Courtesy of UAB Athletics

Terrell Williams Jr. put up 12 points to lead SU. the Jags shot 24-of-65 from the field and 6-of-22 from behind the arc. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.81 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on December 22. Alabama-Birmingham gets a chance to end Charlotte’s winning streak, while Southern faces a Southeastern Louisiana squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Blazers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Jags will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

