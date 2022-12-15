Littlepage-Buggs leads Baylor past Tennessee State

By

Baylor recorded its third straight win in dominating fashion, handing Tennessee State a 93-27 loss at Ferrell Center on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Bears had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 26-point lead and outscoring the Lady Tigers 48-8 in the final 20 minutes.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the way for Baylor. It wasn’t just Littlepage-Buggs though, the Lady Bears’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.27 points per possession on 59% shooting from the field. Even when they missed, the team always seemed to have someone around to clean it up, scoring 23 second chance points on 17 offensive rebounds.

Shonneyvelle Regalado scored six points while Sierra McCullough added another four to lead the way for Tennessee State. As a team, the Lady Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.36 points per possession on 21% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Lady Tigers went a paltry 2-of-6 from the free throw line.

Photo Courtesy of Baylor Athletics

Baylor showed once again that it is a dangerous team. Next the team will face Arizona, who is coming off a win of its own, on December 18. On the other side, this afternoon’s result was a letdown for Tennessee State. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Stetson. Their next chance at a win is on December 21 against Wilberforce.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

