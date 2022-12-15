By

All-American linebacker Jacob Roberts is the latest NC A&T star to hit the transfer portal.



Less than a day after All-American running back Bhayshul Tuten announced he was hitting the transfer portal, Roberts announced his intentions to move elsewhere as well.



“First and foremost I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love. I would like to thank every coach that’s been a part of the staff for developing me into the man and player that I am today. After much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”



The Charlotte native just finished up his junior season with A&T with 74 tackles, 5.5 for loss — and two interceptions as A&T went 7-4 in its final season in the Big South.

Jacob Roberts will be testing his fortunes in the transfer portal.

Jacob Roberts was an immediate impact player after arriving from Mallard Creek High school. He appeared in 10 games with three starts for the Aggies as a freshman in 2019, making 62 tackles (38 unassisted), 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, one pass breakup and three pass defensed. Roberts the season tied for the team lead in tackles for loss and was third on the team in tackles as A&T won the Celebration Bowl. Roberts was named the game’s defensive MVP.



After NC A&T sat out the 2020 season, Roberts came back even better in 2021. He had a team-leading 84 tackles (38 unassisted), 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. He blocked four kicks — leading the nation in that category — along with an interception and a pass breakup.



Now Jacob Roberts see what the transfer portal holds for him, which is likely a spot on an FBS roster — if not a Power Five program.

Jacob Roberts, NC A&T All-American LB, in transfer portal