University of Illinois Chicago defeats Prairie View A&M.

University of Illinois Chicago men’s basketball gave Prairie View A&M their fourth consecutive loss in a 70-61 contest at Credit Union 1 Arena on Tuesday night. The Flames got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 39-34 lead. They then continued to outscore the Panthers 31-27 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Photo Courtsey of UIC Athletics/ Mark Black

Toby Okani recorded 16 points, while adding six assists and six rebounds to lead University of Illinois Chicago. As a whole, the Flames were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.07 points per possession on 46% shooting from the field. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 11-of-25 three-point attempts.

Prairie View A&M was led by Hegel Augustin, who recorded 20 points and 11 boards. The Panthers went 21-of-59 from the field in this one, including 5-of-20 from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Prairie View A&M only mustered 0.93 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

University of Illinois Chicago’s record improved to 7-4 with the win. Its next contest is at home against Northeastern on Dec. 18. On the other side, this night’s result was a letdown for Prairie View A&M. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Northwestern. It doesn’t get any easier in its next game on Dec. 17. The team will face Montana that’s on a run of wins.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

