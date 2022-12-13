Houston claims home win defeating North Carolina A&T

By

Houston snapped North Carolina A&T’s two-game win streak in commanding fashion on Tuesday night, handing it a 74-46 loss at Fertitta Center. The Cougars had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 34 points.

Marcus Sasser scored 17 points to lead the way for Houston. Sasser was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Cougars. The team shot 50% from the field while scoring 1.09 points per possession. Even when they missed, the team always seemed to have someone around to clean it up, scoring 22 second chance points on 14 offensive rebounds.

Photo Courtesy of Houston Athletics

NC A&T was led by Kam Woods, who recorded 26 points and six boards. As a team, the Aggies struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.69 points per possession on 29% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 6-of-25 from deep.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on December 17. Houston takes on Virginia, while North Carolina A&T and Texas Southern battle on a neutral court. The Cougars will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Aggies will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

