Tennessee Tech claims home court win over Alabama A&M

Tennessee Tech women’s basketball gave Alabama A&M their seventh consecutive loss in a 78-68 contest at Eblen Center on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Golden Eagles got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 35-29 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Bulldogs 43-39 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Maaliya Owens scored 16 points while recording six assists to lead the way for Tennessee Tech. As a whole, the Golden Eagles were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.13 points per possession on 54% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor to their success, 24 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Amani Free put up 19 points to lead Alabama A&M. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 26-of-55 from the field and 8-of-22 from three. That contributed to their average of 0.98 points per possession and 57% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Tennessee Tech’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. It plays next on December 13 in a matchup with Tennessee Wesleyan. On the other side, Alabama A&M fell with the loss. The Lady Bulldogs’ next game is against a South Carolina State team that is also coming off a loss of its own. The teams will square off on December 18.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

