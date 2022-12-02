Langston University ranked in NAIA Top 25

By
Courtesy Langston Athletics: KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Langston University men’s basketball team entered the NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the first time this season, the national office announced.
Langston is currently undefeated at 8-0 and ranked 15th overall with 287 total votes. The Lions are the highest rated team in the Sooner Athletic Conference and ranked in the NAIA Top-25 for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
On Tuesday night Langston defeated Central Christian College 87-50 for its 7th straight victory under first-year head coach Chris Wright. Thursday, the Lions returned to action at home versus Oklahoma City University. They improved to 8-0 with a 62-55 victory over OCU.
Poll Methodology:
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Continental Athletic Conference (Independents).
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.