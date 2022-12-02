Langston University ranked in NAIA Top 25

By

Courtesy Langston Athletics: KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Langston University men’s basketball team entered the NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the first time this season, the national office announced.

Langston is currently undefeated at 8-0 and ranked 15th overall with 287 total votes. The Lions are the highest rated team in the Sooner Athletic Conference and ranked in the NAIA Top-25 for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

On Tuesday night Langston defeated Central Christian College 87-50 for its 7th straight victory under first-year head coach Chris Wright. Thursday, the Lions returned to action at home versus Oklahoma City University. They improved to 8-0 with a 62-55 victory over OCU.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Continental Athletic Conference (Independents).

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

