VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Langston University ranked in NAIA Top 25

Posted on

Courtesy Langston Athletics: KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Langston University men’s basketball team entered the NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the first time this season, the national office announced.

Langston is currently undefeated at 8-0 and ranked 15th overall with 287 total votes. The Lions are the highest rated team in the Sooner Athletic Conference and ranked in the NAIA Top-25 for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

On Tuesday night Langston defeated Central Christian College 87-50 for its 7th straight victory under first-year head coach Chris Wright. Thursday, the Lions returned to action at home versus Oklahoma City University. They improved to 8-0 with a 62-55 victory over OCU.

Poll Methodology:

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Continental Athletic Conference (Independents).
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
Langston University ranked in NAIA Top 25
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

406
2022-2023 Basketball

Bethune-Cookman defeats Idaho State in overtime
HBCU football HBCU football
453
2022 Football

HBCU football games with highest attendance: 2022
784
MEAC

Underdog South Carolina State knocks off East Carolina
Virginia Union Jada Byers Virginia Union Jada Byers
176
2022 Football

Harlon Hill award in sight for Virginia Union’s Jada Byers
Kayvon Britten, UAPB Kayvon Britten, UAPB
524
Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Kayvon Britten, UAPB star RB, hits transfer portal
To Top
X