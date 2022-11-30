Deion Sanders was asked if Shedeur would go if he leaves JSU

By

Deion Sanders has been extremely candid with reporters in his two years at Jackson State, and that isn’t stopping just because he has a Power Five offer on the table.

One day after confirming that he had that offer — as well as others — Coach Prime was asked about how his team is dealing with the news. Jackson State is set to play Southern in the SWAC Championship Game on Saturday.



“They don’t care about it. My team care about what we tell them and how we work,” Sanders told the media in an in-person session. “Y’all act like these kids are crazy. They know dern well when they win, this kind of stuff happen. Everyone wants a piece of you. Everyone’s calling you this and calling you that. That’s part of the…that’s part of life. And I love that part of life for them and for the coaches. So they don’t they don’t think like y’all.”



Deion Sanders has come up in coaching searches for most of the time he’s been at Jackson State, including jobs like Nebraska, Auburn and Georgia Tech — which have all hired people not named Deion Sanders. South Florida and Cincinnati are two programs that are thought to be interested in Sanders that have not filled their vacancies just yet.

Sanders was asked if Shedeur Sanders, his son and Jackson State’s starting quarterback, would go with him should he leave JSU.

“Think about what you just said, man,” Sanders chuckled.



Sanders then asked the reporter if he had children. The reporter responded that he did not, and Sanders nodded and smiled again.

“When you do, you understand how how how wonderful that question was.”



As for his time at Jackson State, Sanders said he’s happy in Jackson.

“I am enthusiastic, happy with where I am truly happy. I’m proud. I’m pleased,” Sanders said. “I feel like this is the best fan base in FCS football, by far. I think this is the best fan base in HBCU football that has been in quite some time. And we have work to do. We have work to do. We’re not finished.”

