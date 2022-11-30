North Carolina Central takes down UNC Asheville

By

North Carolina Central recorded its fourth straight win, handing UNC Asheville a 79-66 loss at McDougald-McLendon Arena on Tuesday night.

The Eagles got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 34-29 lead. They then continued to outscore the Bulldogs 45-37 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Kris Monroe scored 23 points to lead the way for NCCU. It wasn’t just Monroe though, the Eagles’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.18 points per possession on 53% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor to their success, 14 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

UNC Asheville was led by Alex Caldwell, who put up 16 points. The Bulldogs went 24-of-46 from the field in this one, including 9-of-18 from the three-point line. That contributed to their average of 0.99 points per possession and 62% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Photo Courtesy of: North Carolina Central Athletics/ Kevin L. Dorsey

Justin Wright added 16 points for NCCU, who improved to 4-3 on the season.

North Carolina Central showed once again that they are a dangerous team. It will hit the road for its next contest, a Dec. 2 matchup with Radford. On the other side, UNC Asheville’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Western Caro. Its next chance at a win is on Dec. 3 against UT Martin.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

