The Honda Battle of The Bands 2023 lineup announced

The Honda Battle of the Bands field for the 2023 return of the event has been announced, and it is a diverse field.
The lineup for the Honda Battle of The Bands has been announced as the on-field marching band season comes to a close. The announcement was made Wednesday on the Honda Battle of The Bands’ instagram page, with a video featuring Alabama State alumnus Ricky Smiley. The event will be held at Alabama State University on Feb. 18, 2022.

Here is the field:

 

Virginia State Drum Major Honda Battle of the Bands
A drum major from Virginia State’s Trojan Explosion high steps during a halftime show. It is headed to The Honda Battle of The Bands.

Virginia State University⁠ — Trojan Explosion Marching Band

Texas Southern University⁠ — Ocean of Soul Marching Band

Savannah State University⁠ — The Powerhouse of the South Marching Band

Morgan State

Morgan State University⁠ — The Magnificent Marching Machine

Langston University⁠ — The Marching Pride 

The Honda Battle of The Bands, Alabama State
The Stingettes will hit the field along with the rest of the Mighty Marching Hornets as Alabama State hosts The Honda Battle of the Bands on its campus.

Alabama State University⁠ — Might Marching Hornets

As conference affiliations go, this is a pretty balanced field, featuring one school from the CIAA, SIAC, MEAC, SWAC and a non-HBCU conference.

The Honda Battle of the Bands is making its return after a hiatus that began following the 2020 event, which was held in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Dome. 

