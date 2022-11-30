The Honda Battle of The Bands 2023 lineup announced

The lineup for the Honda Battle of The Bands has been announced as the on-field marching band season comes to a close. The announcement was made Wednesday on the Honda Battle of The Bands’ instagram page, with a video featuring Alabama State alumnus Ricky Smiley. The event will be held at Alabama State University on Feb. 18, 2022.
Here is the field:
Virginia State University — Trojan Explosion Marching Band
Texas Southern University — Ocean of Soul Marching Band
Savannah State University — The Powerhouse of the South Marching Band
Morgan State University — The Magnificent Marching Machine
Langston University — The Marching Pride
Alabama State University — Might Marching Hornets
As conference affiliations go, this is a pretty balanced field, featuring one school from the CIAA, SIAC, MEAC, SWAC and a non-HBCU conference.
The Honda Battle of the Bands is making its return after a hiatus that began following the 2020 event, which was held in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Dome.