Bethune-Cookman defeats Idaho State in overtime

Bethune-Cookman gave Idaho State its fourth consecutive loss 68-66 in overtime at Farris Center on Saturday evening. Bethune-Cookman went into halftime trailing behind Idaho State 32-27 but outscored Idaho St. in the second half to tie things up at the end of regulation. Momentum was on their side, as the team continued to outscore the Bengals 4-2 in overtime.

Kevin Davis scored 16 points to lead the way for BCU. Zion Harmon was pivotal as well, shooting 4-of-9 in the second half for 9 points to power the Wildcats forward after the break. Bethune-Cookman’s offense as a whole came into the second half with new energy. The team shot 54% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.22 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 38% shooting and 0.89 points per possession in the first half.

Photo Courtesy of Bethune Cookman Athletics / Romeo T Guzman

Brock Mackenzie led the way for Idaho State, scoring 18 points. The Bengals shot 25-of-56 from the field and 11-of-31 from behind the arc. That contributed to their average of 0.99 points per possession and 56% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Idaho State will square off against Kansas State November 29, while Bethune Cookman will match up against Chicago State on December 1. The Wildcats will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Bengals will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

