Grambling State defeats Dartmouth in the San Antonio Shootout

Grambling State dominated Dartmouth in the San Antonio Shootout in a 73-49 rout on Monday afternoon. The Tigers had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 14-point lead and outscoring the Big Green 39-29 in the final 20 minutes.

Cameron Christon scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the way for GSU. As a team, the Tigers shot 48% from the field, 42% from behind the arc, and 67% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.06 points per possession on 55% true shooting.

Ryan Cornish scored 13 points while Cam Krystkowiak added another seven to lead the way for Dartmouth. As a team, the Big Green struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.69 points per possession on 35% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 6-of-30 from deep.

Photo Courtesy of Dartmouth Athletics

Grambling’s record improved to 4-3 with the win. Its next contest is at home against Incarnate Word on Dec. 3. On the other side, Dartmouth fell to 2-5 with the loss. The team will look for redemption in its next game against NVU-Johnson, who is struggling as of late. That game is on Dec. 1.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

