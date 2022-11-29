VIEW ALL SCORES
MEAC

Underdog South Carolina State knocks off East Carolina

South Carolina got its first win of the season under new head coach Erik Martin by taking down East Carolina.
Posted on

South Carolina State picked up its first win of the year, and its first win under new head coach Erik Martin, by knocking off East Carolina.

SC State traveled to Greenville, NC and came away with a 73-68 win on Tuesday night.

Lesown Hallums led the way for the Bulldogs, playing 38 minutes and scoring 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field. The sophomore from Brooklyn hit four of his five attempts from the 3-point line while also grabbing six rebounds.

South Carolina State started the game hot offensively, shooting just under 52 percent overall (16-for-31) and 46.2 percent from 3-point range, going 6-for-13 and heading into halftime with a 39-35 lead over the hosts. It managed to hold onto the lead despite not shooting as well as it did in the first 20 minutes and come away with a five-point win.

South Carolina State



Perhaps the stat that stood out the most was one with relatively small numbers. Neither team got to the free throw line much, with SC State hitting six of its nine free throw attempts. ECU only got to the line eight times. In SCSU’s season-opener against the University of South Carolina, it shot just half as many free throws as the home team in a 80-77 loss.

HBCU Basketball: Home cookin’ in full effect



The win was a high point for a SC State program that has had a roller coaster year. After leading the program to its best record in over five years, Tony Madlock left his post as head coach following the season and took the leading scorer — his son Tony Madlock, Jr. — with him to Alabama State. The team went a good portion of the summer without a head coach before Martin was hired less than a month before school started. He had to rush to put together a roster and a schedule.

The former West Virginia and Cincinnati assistant has done that, and his team has competed well despite its 1-7 record. 

Underdog South Carolina State knocks off East Carolina
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

393
SWAC

SWAC Commish says revenue up, could pass some FBS leagues in future
520
CIAA

HBCU Gameday Classic ends with Lincoln win over rival Cheyney
No Huddle Nissan Thumbnail Deion Sanders No Huddle Nissan Thumbnail Deion Sanders
305
Jackson State

Jackson State football dominates SWAC honors
614
FAMU

Florida A&M draws Florida in NCAA Volleyball Tournament
336
Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman fires football coach Terry Sims
To Top
X