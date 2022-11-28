By

Reports have streamed in from across the country that Deion Sanders has been offered the head coaching job at Colorado.



Sanders confirmed the offer is on the table, as well as others, on a teleconference ahead of the SWAC Championship Game.

The report is true. They’re not the only ones. I’m not going to sit here and tell all of my business — but they’re not the only ones. And I’d be a liar if I told you they didn’t. You know they did. I know they did. Everybody know they did. So it is what it is.



Deion Sanders and Jackson State are preparing to face Southern University in the SWAC Championship Game in Jackson, MS.

“That’s not my focus not right now. My focus is to win and be dominant. Not even to go on to the Celebration Bowl, my focus is right here in this beloved stadium to be dominant on Saturday. That’s my focus,” Sanders said. “And I keeps the main thing the main thing, and everyone that knows me, knows that about me.”

“To someone else that hasn’t been that dude, it’s somewhat intoxicating. I’ve been Prime for a long time, dawg. Attention ain’t nothing new to me,” Sanders said.



As for his team, Sanders said he’s not worried about a lack of focus.

We’re focused. We’re dialed in. We have some really good coaches and guys that have been at the highest level of football. And we know now to focus our kids. We know how to make sure our kids are watching enough film. We know how to make sure our kids understand their alignment and assignments to another level. We know how to run a practice.



Colorado is looking for a replacement for Karl Dorrell, who was let go after two-and-a-half seasons at Colorado.

Deion Sanders confirms Colorado offer, says there are others