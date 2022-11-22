VIEW ALL SCORES
NCCU
2022 Football

Trei Oliver named MEAC Coach of The Year

Trei Oliver has been named MEAC Coach of The Year after a 2022 season that resulted in a MEAC title and a trip to the Celebration Bowl.
Posted on

NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central University head coach Trei Oliver is the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Football Coach of the Year, the MEAC announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

In his third season as head football coach at his alma mater, Trei Oliver has led the Eagles to their first conference championship in six years and an overall record of 9-2, becoming just the sixth team in school history to win nine games in a season.

NCCU captured non-conference FCS victories over North Carolina A&T, No. 25 New Hampshire, and Tennessee Tech to earn a No. 21 national ranking by the American Football Coaches Association on Nov. 21.

Among the NCAA Division I-FCS statistical leaders, NCCU tops the nation in third down conversions (57.3%) and red zone defense (64.7%), and ranks sixth in the country in scoring offense with a MEAC-high average of 38.4 points per game.

The MEAC champions now prepare to take on the winner of the SWAC championship game in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17 in Atlanta. Visit TheCelebrationBowl.com for ticket and hotel information.

On Monday (Nov. 21), Stats Perform announced Oliver among 16 FCS finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented to the national coach of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

Trei Oliver named MEAC Coach of The Year
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Tevin Griffey celebrates a big hit Photo: Zach Wilson/HBCU Gameday Tevin Griffey celebrates a big hit Photo: Zach Wilson/HBCU Gameday
1.1K
2022 Football

Commentary: Florida A&M in the FCS playoffs was clear snub
Morgan State Morgan State
340
MEAC

Morgan State falls to first-year D1 program
Morehouse Morehouse
207
2022-2023 Basketball

Morehouse is riding a three-game win streak
Jahkari Grant Virginia Union Jahkari Grant Virginia Union
928
2022 Football

Virginia Union overwhelmed by Wingate D in playoffs
Trei Oliver NC Central Trei Oliver NC Central
300
2022 Football

NCCU head coach Trei Oliver finalist for FCS coach of the year
To Top
X