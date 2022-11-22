Trei Oliver named MEAC Coach of The Year

NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central University head coach Trei Oliver is the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Football Coach of the Year, the MEAC announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
In his third season as head football coach at his alma mater, Trei Oliver has led the Eagles to their first conference championship in six years and an overall record of 9-2, becoming just the sixth team in school history to win nine games in a season.
NCCU captured non-conference FCS victories over North Carolina A&T, No. 25 New Hampshire, and Tennessee Tech to earn a No. 21 national ranking by the American Football Coaches Association on Nov. 21.
Among the NCAA Division I-FCS statistical leaders, NCCU tops the nation in third down conversions (57.3%) and red zone defense (64.7%), and ranks sixth in the country in scoring offense with a MEAC-high average of 38.4 points per game.
The MEAC champions now prepare to take on the winner of the SWAC championship game in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17 in Atlanta. Visit TheCelebrationBowl.com for ticket and hotel information.
On Monday (Nov. 21), Stats Perform announced Oliver among 16 FCS finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented to the national coach of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.