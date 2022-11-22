VIEW ALL SCORES
MEAC

2022 MEAC Football All-Conference Honors

The 2022 MEAC Football honors have been announced and North Carolina Central is well-represented.
Posted on

NORFOLK, Va.,Nov. 22, 2022 – North Carolina Central leads the way with seven First Team All-MEAC honorees, as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced its postseason football honors, presented by TowneBank. Howard followed with six First Team honorees, while South Carolina State had five.

All awards and honors were voted on by the league’s head football coaches and sports information directors.

In partnership with the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, the MEAC will announce its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year as part of the festivities surrounding the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev.

North Carolina Central’s Robert Mitchell claimed the Offensive Lineman of the Year honor, while Marquis Gillis of Delaware State earned Rookie of the Year honors. North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver was named MEAC Coach of the Year for the first time in his career.

This season marks the first time North Carolina Central has claimed the Offensive Lineman of the Year award.

Mitchell anchored an Eagles’ offensive line that helped North Carolina Central lead the MEAC in total offense (442.0 yards per game) and scoring offense (38.4 points per game) this season. The Eagles also had the conference’s top rushing offense, averaging 204.6 yards per game, and the top passing offense with 237.4. yards per game. Additionally, Mitchell’s efforts help North Carolina Central lead the nation in third-down conversions.

Gillis leads the Hornets and ranks fifth in the MEAC in rushing yards per game (49.5) and total rushings yards (545). His five rushing touchdowns are tied for fourth in the league. Gillis ran for career-high 123 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in the win over Norfolk State and followed that with 94 rushing yards and a score against Howard.

Oliver led the Eagles to a 4-1 mark in conference play this season to claim a share of the MEAC championship and clinch the league’s bid to the Cricket Celebration Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 17, 12 noon on ABC). The Eagles won their sixth championship overall and the first of Oliver’s tenure.


See below for the full All-MEAC teams.

Offensive Lineman of the Year:  Robert Mitchell, North Carolina Central
Rookie of the Year:  Marquis Gillis, Delaware State
Coach of the Year: Trei Oliver, North Carolina Central

First Team Offense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
QBDavius RichardJr.North Carolina CentralBelle Glade, Fla.
RBAlfonzo GrahamSr.Morgan StateBaltimore, Md.
RBLatrell CollierR-Jr.North Carolina CentralBluefield, W.Va.
WRShaquan DavisR-Jr.South Carolina StateSummerville, S.C.
WRAntoine MurrayGr.HowardMiramar, Fla.
TEBrennan BrownSr.HowardDallas, Tex.
CTorricelli Simpkins IIISo.North Carolina CentralCharlotte, N.C.
OLCorey BullockJr.North Carolina CentralAccokeek, Md.
OLRobert MitchellR-Sr.North Carolina CentralMillsboro, Del.
OLAnim DankwahSr.HowardAccra, Ghana
OLNick TaisteSo.South Carolina StateWest Columbia, S.C.

First Team Defense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
DLIsaiah Williams*R-Sr.Delaware StateBrooklyn, N.Y.
DLPatrick Godbolt*Jr.South Carolina StateBlythewood, S.C.
DLJevin JacksonGr.HowardLawrenceville, Ga.
DLMarcus BrownJr.HowardHouston, Tex.
DLElijah WilliamsSo.Morgan StateJersey City, N.J.
LBBJ DavisR-Jr.South Carolina StateBlair, S.C.
LBTyler LongR-Jr.Norfolk StateCincinnati, Ohio
LBBrooks ParkerSr.Delaware StateLaurel, Del.
DBKhalil BakerJr.North Carolina CentralWinston-Salem, N.C.
DBRomell Harris-FreemanR-Jr.Delaware StateRockville, Md.
DBKenny Gallop, Jr.Jr.HowardPortsmouth, Va.
DBDuane Nichols*Gr.South Carolina StateLake View, S.C.
DBJae’Veyon Morton*Sr.Morgan StateDetroit, Mich.
PMatt NollSo.Delaware StateRobesonia, Pa.
PKAdrian OlivoJr.North Carolina CentralPlant City, Fla.
RSKeith Jenkins, Jr.Fr.Morgan StateGainesville, Va.

* Indicates a tie.                                                                                                                            

Second Team Offense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
QBQuinton WilliamsSr.HowardUpper Marlboro, Md.
RBJarett HunterJr.HowardMineral, Va.
RBMarquis GillisR-Fr.Delaware StateMilford, Del.
WRE.J. Hicks*R-Sr.North Carolina CentralRolesville, N.C.
WRDevin Smith*So.North Carolina CentralDurham, N.C.
WRDa’Quan FeltonR-So.Norfolk StatePortsmouth, Va.
TETyler BarnesSr.North Carolina CentralCharlotte, N.C.
CDeshawn IngramSr.HowardDetroit, Mich.
OLDarius FoxSo.HowardWashington, D.C.
OLSam PearsonSr.Delaware StateWashington, D.C.
OLCam JohnsonR-So.South Carolina StateIrmo, S.C.
OLChris AnthonyGr.Morgan StateMassillon, Ohio

* Indicates a tie.                                                                                                                            

Second Team Defense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
DLDarrian BrokenburrSr.HowardManassas, Va.
DLJared KirkseySo.South Carolina StateClemson, S.C.
DLJaden TaylorR-So.North Carolina CentralDurham, N.C.
DLColby WarriorR-Sr.North Carolina CentralFayetteville, Ga.
LBMarquis HallR-Sr.Norfolk StateWoodbridge, Va.
LBAaron SmithSo.South Carolina StateManning, S.C.
LBJaki BrevardSo.North Carolina CentralDurham, N.C.
DBManny SmithR-Jr.North Carolina CentralLaurel Hill, N.C.
DBZion KeithGr.South Carolina StateFlorence, S.C.
DBRobert Jones IIISo.HowardFairwood, Md.
DBR.J. ColesR-Jr.Norfolk StateRichmond, Va.
PDyson RobertsSo.South Carolina StateSumter, S.C.
PKNathan WilsonFr.Delaware StateSalem, N.J.
RSIan WheelerSr.HowardHouston, Tex.

* Indicates a tie.                                                                                                                            

Third Team Offense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
QBC.J. HenryR-Fr.Delaware StateNewark, Del.
RBJ’Mari TaylorSo.North Carolina CentralCharlotte, N.C.
RBEden JamesFr.HowardPort St. Lucie, Fla.
WRJerrish HalseySr.Delaware StateRahway, N.J.
WRKasey HawthorneJr.HowardSebring, Fla.
TEKhalil EllisR-Jr.South Carolina StateRock Hill, S.C.
CEric Brown, Jr.So.South Carolina StateHartsville, S.C.
OLIsaiah CookSo.Delaware StateWillingboro, N.J.
OLMarvin AtuatasiJr.Morgan StateLeone, American Samoa
OLVincent Byrd, Jr.*Fr.Norfolk StateStafford, Va.
OLLamar Robinson*Fr.Norfolk StateAlexandria, Va.

* Indicates a tie.                                                                                                                              

Third Team Defense

Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
DLAnthony BlumeR-So.Norfolk StateEdgewood, Md.
DLAmadeu VitalR-Jr.Norfolk StateSilver Springs, Md.
DLOctaveon MinterSo.South Carolina StateChester, S.C.
DLChristian SmithSo.North Carolina CentralJacksonville, N.C.
LBLawrence RichardsonJr.Morgan StatePhiladelphia, Pa.
LBMaurio GoingsR-So.Delaware StateNew Market, Md.
LBChristian WhiteSr.HowardHighland Springs, Va.
DBJawain GrangerR-Sr.Delaware StateNew Castle, Del.
DBJoseph WhiteR-Jr.Norfolk StateVirginia Beach, Va.
DBJayden WoodenSr.Morgan StatePeoria, Ariz.
DBCarlvainsky DeciusSo.Morgan StateNew Carrollton, Md.
PPhillip RichardsGr.HowardMelbourne, Australia
PKGavyn ZimmermanSo.South Carolina StateSumter, S.C.
RSBrandon CodringtonJr.North Carolina CentralRaleigh, N.C.

* Indicates a tie.    

2022 MEAC Football All-Conference Honors
