2022 MEAC Football All-Conference Honors

NORFOLK, Va.,Nov. 22, 2022 – North Carolina Central leads the way with seven First Team All-MEAC honorees, as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced its postseason football honors, presented by TowneBank. Howard followed with six First Team honorees, while South Carolina State had five.
All awards and honors were voted on by the league’s head football coaches and sports information directors.
In partnership with the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, the MEAC will announce its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year as part of the festivities surrounding the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev.
North Carolina Central’s Robert Mitchell claimed the Offensive Lineman of the Year honor, while Marquis Gillis of Delaware State earned Rookie of the Year honors. North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver was named MEAC Coach of the Year for the first time in his career.
This season marks the first time North Carolina Central has claimed the Offensive Lineman of the Year award.
Mitchell anchored an Eagles’ offensive line that helped North Carolina Central lead the MEAC in total offense (442.0 yards per game) and scoring offense (38.4 points per game) this season. The Eagles also had the conference’s top rushing offense, averaging 204.6 yards per game, and the top passing offense with 237.4. yards per game. Additionally, Mitchell’s efforts help North Carolina Central lead the nation in third-down conversions.
Gillis leads the Hornets and ranks fifth in the MEAC in rushing yards per game (49.5) and total rushings yards (545). His five rushing touchdowns are tied for fourth in the league. Gillis ran for career-high 123 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in the win over Norfolk State and followed that with 94 rushing yards and a score against Howard.
Oliver led the Eagles to a 4-1 mark in conference play this season to claim a share of the MEAC championship and clinch the league’s bid to the Cricket Celebration Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 17, 12 noon on ABC). The Eagles won their sixth championship overall and the first of Oliver’s tenure.
See below for the full All-MEAC teams.
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Robert Mitchell, North Carolina Central
Rookie of the Year: Marquis Gillis, Delaware State
Coach of the Year: Trei Oliver, North Carolina Central
First Team Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|School
|Hometown
|QB
|Davius Richard
|Jr.
|North Carolina Central
|Belle Glade, Fla.
|RB
|Alfonzo Graham
|Sr.
|Morgan State
|Baltimore, Md.
|RB
|Latrell Collier
|R-Jr.
|North Carolina Central
|Bluefield, W.Va.
|WR
|Shaquan Davis
|R-Jr.
|South Carolina State
|Summerville, S.C.
|WR
|Antoine Murray
|Gr.
|Howard
|Miramar, Fla.
|TE
|Brennan Brown
|Sr.
|Howard
|Dallas, Tex.
|C
|Torricelli Simpkins III
|So.
|North Carolina Central
|Charlotte, N.C.
|OL
|Corey Bullock
|Jr.
|North Carolina Central
|Accokeek, Md.
|OL
|Robert Mitchell
|R-Sr.
|North Carolina Central
|Millsboro, Del.
|OL
|Anim Dankwah
|Sr.
|Howard
|Accra, Ghana
|OL
|Nick Taiste
|So.
|South Carolina State
|West Columbia, S.C.
First Team Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|School
|Hometown
|DL
|Isaiah Williams*
|R-Sr.
|Delaware State
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|DL
|Patrick Godbolt*
|Jr.
|South Carolina State
|Blythewood, S.C.
|DL
|Jevin Jackson
|Gr.
|Howard
|Lawrenceville, Ga.
|DL
|Marcus Brown
|Jr.
|Howard
|Houston, Tex.
|DL
|Elijah Williams
|So.
|Morgan State
|Jersey City, N.J.
|LB
|BJ Davis
|R-Jr.
|South Carolina State
|Blair, S.C.
|LB
|Tyler Long
|R-Jr.
|Norfolk State
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|LB
|Brooks Parker
|Sr.
|Delaware State
|Laurel, Del.
|DB
|Khalil Baker
|Jr.
|North Carolina Central
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|DB
|Romell Harris-Freeman
|R-Jr.
|Delaware State
|Rockville, Md.
|DB
|Kenny Gallop, Jr.
|Jr.
|Howard
|Portsmouth, Va.
|DB
|Duane Nichols*
|Gr.
|South Carolina State
|Lake View, S.C.
|DB
|Jae’Veyon Morton*
|Sr.
|Morgan State
|Detroit, Mich.
|P
|Matt Noll
|So.
|Delaware State
|Robesonia, Pa.
|PK
|Adrian Olivo
|Jr.
|North Carolina Central
|Plant City, Fla.
|RS
|Keith Jenkins, Jr.
|Fr.
|Morgan State
|Gainesville, Va.
* Indicates a tie.
Second Team Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|School
|Hometown
|QB
|Quinton Williams
|Sr.
|Howard
|Upper Marlboro, Md.
|RB
|Jarett Hunter
|Jr.
|Howard
|Mineral, Va.
|RB
|Marquis Gillis
|R-Fr.
|Delaware State
|Milford, Del.
|WR
|E.J. Hicks*
|R-Sr.
|North Carolina Central
|Rolesville, N.C.
|WR
|Devin Smith*
|So.
|North Carolina Central
|Durham, N.C.
|WR
|Da’Quan Felton
|R-So.
|Norfolk State
|Portsmouth, Va.
|TE
|Tyler Barnes
|Sr.
|North Carolina Central
|Charlotte, N.C.
|C
|Deshawn Ingram
|Sr.
|Howard
|Detroit, Mich.
|OL
|Darius Fox
|So.
|Howard
|Washington, D.C.
|OL
|Sam Pearson
|Sr.
|Delaware State
|Washington, D.C.
|OL
|Cam Johnson
|R-So.
|South Carolina State
|Irmo, S.C.
|OL
|Chris Anthony
|Gr.
|Morgan State
|Massillon, Ohio
* Indicates a tie.
Second Team Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|School
|Hometown
|DL
|Darrian Brokenburr
|Sr.
|Howard
|Manassas, Va.
|DL
|Jared Kirksey
|So.
|South Carolina State
|Clemson, S.C.
|DL
|Jaden Taylor
|R-So.
|North Carolina Central
|Durham, N.C.
|DL
|Colby Warrior
|R-Sr.
|North Carolina Central
|Fayetteville, Ga.
|LB
|Marquis Hall
|R-Sr.
|Norfolk State
|Woodbridge, Va.
|LB
|Aaron Smith
|So.
|South Carolina State
|Manning, S.C.
|LB
|Jaki Brevard
|So.
|North Carolina Central
|Durham, N.C.
|DB
|Manny Smith
|R-Jr.
|North Carolina Central
|Laurel Hill, N.C.
|DB
|Zion Keith
|Gr.
|South Carolina State
|Florence, S.C.
|DB
|Robert Jones III
|So.
|Howard
|Fairwood, Md.
|DB
|R.J. Coles
|R-Jr.
|Norfolk State
|Richmond, Va.
|P
|Dyson Roberts
|So.
|South Carolina State
|Sumter, S.C.
|PK
|Nathan Wilson
|Fr.
|Delaware State
|Salem, N.J.
|RS
|Ian Wheeler
|Sr.
|Howard
|Houston, Tex.
* Indicates a tie.
Third Team Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|School
|Hometown
|QB
|C.J. Henry
|R-Fr.
|Delaware State
|Newark, Del.
|RB
|J’Mari Taylor
|So.
|North Carolina Central
|Charlotte, N.C.
|RB
|Eden James
|Fr.
|Howard
|Port St. Lucie, Fla.
|WR
|Jerrish Halsey
|Sr.
|Delaware State
|Rahway, N.J.
|WR
|Kasey Hawthorne
|Jr.
|Howard
|Sebring, Fla.
|TE
|Khalil Ellis
|R-Jr.
|South Carolina State
|Rock Hill, S.C.
|C
|Eric Brown, Jr.
|So.
|South Carolina State
|Hartsville, S.C.
|OL
|Isaiah Cook
|So.
|Delaware State
|Willingboro, N.J.
|OL
|Marvin Atuatasi
|Jr.
|Morgan State
|Leone, American Samoa
|OL
|Vincent Byrd, Jr.*
|Fr.
|Norfolk State
|Stafford, Va.
|OL
|Lamar Robinson*
|Fr.
|Norfolk State
|Alexandria, Va.
* Indicates a tie.
Third Team Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|School
|Hometown
|DL
|Anthony Blume
|R-So.
|Norfolk State
|Edgewood, Md.
|DL
|Amadeu Vital
|R-Jr.
|Norfolk State
|Silver Springs, Md.
|DL
|Octaveon Minter
|So.
|South Carolina State
|Chester, S.C.
|DL
|Christian Smith
|So.
|North Carolina Central
|Jacksonville, N.C.
|LB
|Lawrence Richardson
|Jr.
|Morgan State
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|LB
|Maurio Goings
|R-So.
|Delaware State
|New Market, Md.
|LB
|Christian White
|Sr.
|Howard
|Highland Springs, Va.
|DB
|Jawain Granger
|R-Sr.
|Delaware State
|New Castle, Del.
|DB
|Joseph White
|R-Jr.
|Norfolk State
|Virginia Beach, Va.
|DB
|Jayden Wooden
|Sr.
|Morgan State
|Peoria, Ariz.
|DB
|Carlvainsky Decius
|So.
|Morgan State
|New Carrollton, Md.
|P
|Phillip Richards
|Gr.
|Howard
|Melbourne, Australia
|PK
|Gavyn Zimmerman
|So.
|South Carolina State
|Sumter, S.C.
|RS
|Brandon Codrington
|Jr.
|North Carolina Central
|Raleigh, N.C.
* Indicates a tie.