Isaiah Land declares for 2023 NFL Draft

FAMU linebacker Isaiah Land announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
“First and foremost, I would like to start by thanking God, my family, and coaches who have supported and believed in me throughout my career to allow me to excel where I am today,” Isaiah Land wrote in a social media post.
Land finished his college career with 89 tackles, seven pass deflections, and four forced fumbles.
Land thanked several people who helped him along his football journey.
“I would also like to personally thank Coach Mike Inman from Grayson High School for accepting me in as a 160-pound wide receiver and welcoming me with opened arms to the D-line. Without your guidance and unconditional love for me as a scout team player, ever lasting faith in me, and words of wisdom, I don’t know where I would be today, I thank you for that and am forever grateful.”
“I would like to thank coach Willie Simmons, my college head coach, who was the first and only coach to offer me a college scholarship as an undersized defensive end, and for his marathon speeches after practices and meetings that have nurtured me over the years while growing into a man.”
“Also coach Milton Patterson, my position coach, for helping me perfect my craft on the field, but most of all for helping me become a better individual off the field and for always encouraging me to be better and strive harder for the overall betterment for myself. I also want to thank coach “Little Man” Forney for always pushing me in the weight room and on the field and for never letting me get complacent or feel comfortable with what I’ve accomplished, because great players don’t get comfortable and I will always carry that with me. I would like to also thank the rest of my coaches and support staff at FAMU for being the father figures and uncles I never had, for that I will always look at you all as family and a part of my success.”
Lastly, Isaiah Land, thanked his FAMU family.
“Lastly, I would like to thank my beloved FAMU family for being my safe haven and happy place for the past 5 years, I’ve evolved so much since becoming a Rattler and have gained so much love and pride for my school that I will forever be grateful for my experience. From an early age, I’ve had dreams of playing in the NFL and I thank God that I have the opportunity to make my dreams a reality.”
‘With that being said, I WILL BE DECLARING FOR THE 2023 DRAFT. THANK YOU RATTLER NATION. Yours truly, The Sack Master, Isaiah.”