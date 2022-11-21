VIEW ALL SCORES
Trei Oliver NC Central
2022 Football

NCCU head coach Trei Oliver finalist for FCS coach of the year

The Celebration Bowl bound head coach is now a finalist for FCS coach of the year.
Posted on

Stats Perform has announced North Carolina Central University (NCCU) head coach Trei Oliver among 16 FCS finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented to the national coach of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

In his third season as head football coach at his alma mater, Trei Oliver has led the Eagles to their first conference championship in six years and an overall record of 9-2, becoming just the sixth team in school history to win nine games in a season.

NCCU captured non-conference FCS victories over North Carolina A&T, No. 25 New Hampshire, and Tennessee Tech to earn a No. 21 national ranking by the American Football Coaches Association.

Trei Oliver NCCU
2022 NC Central Football vs WSSU http://www.nccueaglepride.com – Photo by: Kevin L. Dorsey

The MEAC champion NCCU Eagles now prepare to take on the winner of the SWAC championship game in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17 in Atlanta. Visit TheCelebrationBowl.com for ticket and hotel information.

Named for legendary Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, the award is in its 36th season, having been first presented in 1987. A national media panel will select the winner, who will be announced on Dec. 8 and honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas – on the eve of the national championship game.

Past winners of the Robinson Award include Mark Duffner, Erk Russell, Chris Ault, Jim Tressel, Houston Nutt, Andy Talley, Paul Johnson, Joe Glenn, Mike Ayers, Jerry Kill, Jerry Moore, K.C. Keeler and two-time recipients Mickey Matthews, Sean McDonnell and Craig Bohl.

Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year) and FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

NCCU head coach Trei Oliver finalist for FCS coach of the year
