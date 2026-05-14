SWAC Baseball tiebreakers and scenarios for this weekend

The SWAC baseball regular season enters its final weekend with multiple teams still battling for positioning near the top of the standings.

But this year’s race comes with an unusual wrinkle.

Because Southern University and Texas Southern had games canceled earlier this season due to weather, not every contender may finish with the same number of conference games played. That creates scenarios where winning percentage — not total wins — could determine final standings and tournament seeding.

After confirming the conference’s interpretation of the rules, the SWAC will use winning percentage as long as a team has completed at least 80 percent of its conference schedule.

That clarification could be key to how the standings shake out this weekend.

Why Winning Percentage Matters

Under normal circumstances, teams finish conference play with the same number of games played.

This season may be different.

Southern currently sits at 17-7 in conference play after having its series against Texas Southern canceled last weekend because of weather. Texas Southern also lost those games from its conference schedule.

As a result, Southern and Texas Southern may finish the regular season with fewer conference games played than teams like Bethune-Cookman or Florida A&M.

The key factor is this:

The SWAC confirmed that as long as a team has played at least 80 percent of its conference schedule, standings will be determined by winning percentage.

That means a team with fewer total wins could still finish ahead of another team if its conference winning percentage is higher.

Example Scenario

One possible outcome highlights how important the rule could become.

If Texas Southern finishes with the same number of conference losses as Bethune-Cookman but fewer total wins because of canceled games, the standings would still be based on winning percentage.

For example:

Bethune-Cookman finishing 22-8 would equal a .733 winning percentage

Texas Southern finishing 18-9 would equal a .667 winning percentage

Even though the loss totals would match, Bethune-Cookman would still rank ahead because of the stronger winning percentage.

The opposite could also occur in scenarios involving Southern because the Jaguars currently have fewer conference losses than several teams despite fewer games played overall.

With multiple teams separated by only a few games, every result this weekend could affect seeding and final placement.

Current SWAC Baseball Standings

Team Conf. Record Win % Overall Record Streak Bethune-Cookman 21-6 .778 35-17 L1 Southern 17-7 .708 24-21 W3 Florida A&M 19-8 .704 24-22 W3 Alabama State 17-10 .630 27-21 W1 Grambling State 17-10 .630 20-28 L2 Texas Southern 15-9 .625 21-19 L4 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15-12 .556 22-30 W2 Jackson State 14-13 .519 24-24 W1





Biggest Series This Weekend

Several series directly impact the top of the standings:

Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman

The conference leader faces one of the league’s hottest teams in a series that could decide the regular-season title.

Texas Southern at Florida A&M

Both programs are trying to recover from recent slides while still remaining mathematically relevant in the standings race.

Alabama A&M at Southern

Southern enters the weekend with one of the best winning percentages in the conference despite having played fewer games.

How SWAC Baseball Tiebreakers Work

If teams finish with identical conference winning percentages, the SWAC uses the following tiebreaker procedures.

Two-Team Tiebreaker

Head-to-head winning percentage Record versus the highest-ranked conference team, proceeding downward until the tie is broken Fewest runs allowed in conference games among tied teams Fewest runs allowed in all conference games Coin flip by the commissioner or designee

Three-Team (or More) Tiebreaker

Combined winning percentage among tied teams Record versus the highest-ranked conference team, proceeding downward Fewest runs allowed among tied teams in conference play Fewest runs allowed in all conference games Coin flip by the commissioner or designee

Once a multi-team tie is reduced to two teams, the conference reverts back to the standard two-team tiebreaker process.

Why Runs Allowed Could Matter

One of the more unique aspects of the SWAC tiebreaking system is the emphasis on defensive performance.

If head-to-head records and comparative results fail to separate teams, the conference turns to runs allowed.

In situations where teams have played different numbers of conference games, the conference adjusts by moving backward to a point in the schedule where teams played an equal number of games.

That means every run prevented this weekend could potentially carry additional importance.

Final Weekend Carries Major Stakes

The SWAC Tournament begins next week, but several important questions remain unanswered:

Who finishes as regular-season champion?

Which teams secure the highest seeds?

Could canceled games impact final placement?

Will tiebreakers determine tournament seeding?

With weather cancellations already affecting the standings race and multiple contenders separated by slim margins, this final weekend could produce one of the most complicated finishes the conference has seen in years.

And if teams finish tied, the race may ultimately come down to percentages, runs allowed — or even a coin flip.