By

Colorado and USF are both looking for coaches and Deion Sanders appears to be on the list as a prospect for both jobs.

The current Jackson State head coach is reportedly in talks with both schools about taking over their football programs, according to 247Sports.com.



Sanders is currently in his second full season at JSU after taking the program over prior to the abbreviated spring 2021 football season. His team is 11-0 overall and ranked no. 5 in the current FCS coaches poll.

Deion Sanders has come up as a potential hire for many Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs, including Power Five programs like Auburn and Georgia Tech. Last month, College Gameday host Rece Davis told the media he knows Sanders is being considered for jobs at college football’s highest level.

“I know for a fact that people are interested,” Davis said. “You know, it’s not second-hand knowledge. I can guarantee that people are interested.”



While Sanders denied he had been in any discussions with Auburn earlier this month, he has been clear that he is willing to listen to offers for his coaching services. He told 60 Minutes and College Gameday he’d be a ‘fool’ not to.

“You gotta understand because I’m all about elevation, I’m all about going to the next level,” Sanders said. “So to be mentioned is unbelievable. It coincides with what I’ve been preaching since the day I arrive.d I believe. I believe in changing the game. Just to be mentioned is a game changer.”



For now, Sanders and JSU are preparing to host the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 3, where it will face either Prairie View A&M or Southern for the right to play North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl.



Deion Sanders has had talks with multiple FBS teams, per report