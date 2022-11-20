Howard defeats Buffalo to advance to next round of Paradise Jam

By

Howard defeated Buffalo in the 2022-23 Men’s basketball Paradise Jam by a score of 63-59 on Saturday evening. The Bulls went into halftime with a 29-24 lead, but were unable to hang on, as the Bison outscored them by nine points in the final 20 minutes.

Freshman Shy Odom led the way for HU, putting up 14 points to go along with six boards. As a team, the Bison shot 37 percent from the field, 26 percent from behind the 3-point arc, and 75 percent from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.92 points per possession on 48 percent true shooting.



Steve Settle and Elijah Hawkins put up 12 points each for Howard. Grad student Marcus Dockery added 10 points for Howard.

Howard guard Elijah Hawkins moves the ball against Buffalo. (Zach Hopen photo)

Buffalo was led by Curtis Jones, who recorded 22 points and five boards. The Bulls shot 20-of-54 from the field and 8-of-25 from behind the 3-point arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Buffalo only mustered 0.86 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

HU got its first D1 win of the season, moving to 3-4 overall. Next it will face Belmont, who is coming off a win of its own, on Nov. 21. On the other side, this evening’s result was a letdown for Buffalo. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Drake. A neutral site matchup with TBA on Nov. 20 is its next chance at a win.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

